Audrey M. Finch Rhodes, age 95, and a resident of Forest died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, following an extended illness.

Visitation was held from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at the OTT & LEE Funeral Home in Forest with funeral services at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Carr Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Kelly Pope officiating.

Audrey was born on August 16, 1925, in Davenport, IA to her parents; Virgil E. McNatt and Pearl A. Elliott McNatt. She was a member of the Carr Methodist Church. She had retired from the USDA as a statistician reporter. She loved her family, loved the outdoors, and visiting with friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Henry Joseph Rhodes, and her son, Michael Thomas Finch, who died while proudly serving his country in the Viet Nam War.

Survivors include a son, Barney Finch (Jeanne) of Forest, and a stepson, Donald L. Finch of Palm Coast, FL. She also leaves behind a legacy of 2 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Steven Bell. Josh Bell, Jacob Bell, Tommy Bishop, Keith Butler, Byran Minton, and honorary pallbearer Gary Maughon.

Memorials may be made to Carr Methodist Church 11137 Hwy. 501 Forest, MS 39074