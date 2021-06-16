Caleb “Buck” Lewis Carter, 15, born on October 10, 2005 passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. Visitation was on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Thursday, June 10, 12:00 PM until 1:50 PM at New Liberty Baptist Church. Services were at 2:00 PM on June 10, 2021, at New Liberty Baptist Church with Bro Paul Smith, Bro Jonathan Hynes and Mack Ginn officiating.

Caleb was a lifelong resident of the Branch Community and was a member of the New Liberty Baptist Church. Caleb “Buck” just finished the 9th grade at Morton High School. He excelled in football at Morton High School and East Rankin Academy. Caleb’s love was fishing, mud riding and rodeoing where he loved to ride bulls. He was a member of the Mid-South Little Britches Rodeo Association and a former member of the MS Junior High Rodeo Association where he was a roper and last year in 2020 he was the Reserve World Champion Breakaway Roper, 3 time State Flag Racing Champion, countless buckles in roping, barrel racing and he had 1 Pole Bending Buckle.

In the summertime he worked as a truck driver and equipment operator for his father and grandfather at Morton Construction. He loved to aggravate his big sister, aka Little Mama. Caleb was a Mama’s boy, always giving his mother Bear Hugs.

Caleb was preceded in death by grandfather, Roger Lewis Carter, Sr. and brother, Dallon Griffin. He is survived by his parents Michael Carter (Casey Smith) of Morton, MS and Tanya and Christopher Shoemaker of Morton; Paternal Grandmother, Hattie Faye Carter of Madison, MS; Maternal Grandparents Barbara Boswell, Larry and Cathy Griffin of Morton, MS; Maternal Great Grand Mother Lavern Griffin of Morton, MS; five sisters Shyanne Burt (Tyler) of Pueblo, CO, Alex Shoemaker of Terry, MS, Bailey Shoemaker of Tucson, AZ, Carly Shoemaker of Richland, MS and Lily Shoemaker of Richland, MS.; a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

Pallbearers were Jerald Bierman, Scott Hindam, Pete Munn, Keith Partridge, Tanner, Munn and Lincoln Gatwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Morton High School Football Team c/o Coach Sean Gerald.

