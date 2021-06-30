Danna Rose Harrell Rushing, 81, was born on Saturday, December 30, 1939, in Morton Mississippi, and went to be with her Savior on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Glover E. Harrell and Geneva Pauline James Harrell of Morton Mississippi, Brother, John Ellis Harrell, and sister, Francis Elizabeth Pinkston.

She worked for many years as a telephone operator for Bellsouth as well as a secretary for lumber yards where her husband worked. She and Wayne enjoyed traveling to different states to camp and fish with the children at various state parks. After moving back to Scott County in 1969 she raised chickens on the family farm for the next 16 years. Mrs. Rushing retired from Scott Central Attendance Center in 2000 after 11 years of dedicated service. She was an avid church member at Redtop Union Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, Training Union, and Vacation Bible School. During her healthier years, she looked forward to and enjoyed attending the Kitchings family reunions at Forkville and the Rushing-Tucker family reunions at Redtop.

Mrs. Danna was a devoted Christian wife and loving, caring mother and grandmother. She always had a friendly smile and an open heart to anyone that was blessed to meet her. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling and camping with the grandkids. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Wayne Franklin Rushing, one daughter, Kathryn Anne Graham (Lester) of Forest MS, two sons Daniel Wayne Rushing (Molly) of Foley AL, and Christopher T. Rushing (Michelle) of Sebastopol MS. She was blessed with eight grandchildren: Danny Rushing, Jessi King, Leslie Riebock, Jim Rushing, Trey Rushing, Alan Graham, Victoria Rushing, and Emalee Rushing, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from at 11am to 1pm with a memorial service at 1pm followed by a graveside service. All services were held at Redtop Union Baptist Church at 2321 Tallabogue Road, Forest MS 39074 on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Interment was at the Redtop Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro James Shoemaker and Bro Michael Harper officiated.

Serving as pallbearers were Danny Rushing, Trey Rushing, Alan Graham, Ryne Riebock, Michael Bishop, and Marty Primm. The honorary pallbearer was Jim Rushing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Redtop Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.