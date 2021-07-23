Elizabeth Ann Nichols Stapp, age 84, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2021 after a brief illness and a long fight with Alzheimer’s. She was born September 7, 1936 in Arcadia, Louisiana to Milton and Ione Nichols. She married William Howard Stapp, Jr in August of 1959 who preceded her in death in 2012.

Ann began playing golf shortly after she married Howard and went on to win 20 Club Championships throughout her career. She loved socializing and playing golf with her friends. She enjoyed painting ceramics and became quite a talented artist. Ann was an avid reader whose collection of westerns includes all 105 of Louis L’Amour’s books.

She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Mona Stapp Kile and son, Kenneth Howard Stapp, her sister, Billie Smith, son-in-law Greg Kile and grandchildren: Alexander Kile, Richard Kile, William Kile, Katherine Kile, and Katlin Stapp.

A Memorial Service will be held in September at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe, La.