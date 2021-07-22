E. Lloyd Youngblood, Jr., of Knoxville, TN passed away July 18, 2021, at the age of 90. He was born October 24, 1930, in Forest, Mississippi to Enoch Lloyd Youngblood, Sr. and Maggie Eichelberger Youngblood. While growing up in Forest, he worked part time as a clerk in Irby’s Drug Store and as a laborer on construction projects (including the Forest Baptist Church) during the summer when school was out. He was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church.

After graduating from Forest High School, he attended East Central Community College, Mississippi State University, and the University of Louisville, where he received a master’s degree in Chemical Engineering. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in the state of Tennessee.

Lloyd served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. He was assigned to the Nuclear Power Branch of the engineering Research and Development Laboratory at Fort Belvoir, Virginia and later in Washington, D.C.

He began work as a development engineer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN, in 1953 and retired after 41 years of company service including two years on loan to Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago and credit for military service. During that period he was able to work on some very interesting projects and with some outstanding people.

His hobbies included Amateur Radio, boating, tennis, traveling, machining, and assembly of model steam engines and silver jewelry making.

In 1983, he came down with a rare form of leukemia for which there was no standard treatment. He participated in clinical trials at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX that resulted in the development of the first successful treatment of hairy cell leukemia. He was very appreciative of the care given by the medical personnel and others over that six-year treatment period.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by a sister: Margaret Aldridge and her husband, Avon Aldridge of Vicksburg, MS, nephew: Gary Aldridge of Houston, TX; and a long-time close friend, Mary Ross of Knoxville, and a large number of aunts and uncles and cousins.

He is survived by one nephew: Stephen Ronald Aldridge and his wife, Jean of Vicksburg; two grandnephews: Austin Aldridge of Jackson and Joshua Aldridge of Austin, TX.

Graveside services were held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Eastern Cemetery in Forest, Mississippi under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home.