October 5, 1928 - April 9, 2021

Howard was born in Memphis, TN on October 5, 1928 and passed peacefully at home on April 9, 2021. At six weeks old he was chosen by Ed and Annie Herring to become their son. He was welcomed by foster sister, Alice McLemore Harrison and by a large loving extended family. He married his childhood sweetheart, Jewel and they would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary May 1. Their union was blessed, sometimes, by the addition of their five children. Their home was always filled with neighborhood kids, friends and laughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Annie, his birth parents, Velma Howard Roberts and Hurtle E. Goodrich; sisters, Mary Ruth Lewis, Sara Murphy, Shirley Lawrence, Alicia “BeBe” Mitchell, and Rose Davis; and brothers, W. C. Roberts, Jr. and Steve Goodrich.

He is survived by his wife, Jewel Jones Herring, children: Diane “Tooty” Herring, Lynette (Jerry) Harris, Melissa (Johnny) Harrell, Gene Herring (Lawana Thompson) and Gordy (Debbie) Herring; grandchildren Robert “Spike” (Kelly) Harris, Paige (Josh) Jeffcoats, David (Pam) Stingley, Cassie (Peyton) Courtney, Jake (Lacey) Harrell, Daniel (Emily) Herring, Drew Herring and Alex (Kaitlyn) Herring; great-grandchildren Ethan (Natalie) Stingley, Seth (Kay Ellen)Jeffcoats, Marilyn Roberts, Connor Stingley, KaLeigh and Riley Courtney, Hadley Harrell, Anna, Olivia, Sophia, Cecelia, and Noah Herring, Autumn and Carter Herring; great-great granddaughter Skyler Stingley; sisters Brenda Raines, Lenora Brockman, and Delano (Steve) Brown; stepmother Nora Goodrich and a host of nieces and nephews and his loyal pets MoJoe, Tippy, Old Tom and Mr. Kitty Baby.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sta-Home Hospice, especially his caregivers, Jamie, Ilydia, Shelley, and Amia