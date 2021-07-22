James Keith Jones, 79, of Forest, went to meet the Lord on July 18, 2021. He was born in Scott County to Huston and Elma Jones on May 7, 1942. He was married to Sandra Jones, his wife of 57 years. Being a man of tremendous faith, Keith served as a deacon for many years.

Among his greatest joys was spending time with the FBC senior adult group and volunteering at the Beehive and Lackey Nursing Home. Keith’s utmost desire was to bring others to Jesus, which led him to join the Gideon’s International Scott County Camp.

In his spare time, Keith loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Huston Jones and Elma Tolbert Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Hill Jones, his children Kevin (Renee) Jones of Richland, MS, and Libby Morgan (Jason) of Madison, AL, four grandsons, Houston Jones, Reese Jones, David Morgan and Jacob Morgan, and a brother, Virgil Jones of Forest, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held at Forest Baptist Church on July 20, 2021, at 11:00. The family greeted friends during the visitation at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon’s International.