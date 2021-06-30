Maggie Jane Dennis, 92, of Forest, Mississippi, went home to glory Saturday June 19, 2021 at her home in Harperville. She was born Monday, May 6, 1929 in Harperville, Mississippi.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the Harperville Baptist Church in Harperville, MS. Funeral Services were held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Harperville Baptist Church, at 12:00 PM. The Graveside Services were held at Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery following the funeral service. Bro. Don Wilson and Bro. Bobby McKay officiated the services. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Forest was in charge of arrangements.

Maggie was a member of the Harperville Homemakers Club. She loved collecting stamps. She loved her family and Christmas time. She and her late husband were the founders of the Hillsboro Fish House. Maggie also enjoyed doing things for people. One of her favorite past times was playing Mexican Dominoes with her friends on Game-Night.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Willie Dennis; and her parents, Will and Daisy Sessums; her sons, Timothy Carroll Dennis, and Tommy Speir Dennis; her brother, E.B. Sessums; her great-grandson, Levi James Dennis.

She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Vance; her grandchildren, Tommy Dennis, Jr. (Melanie), Timothy Dennis (Crystal), Matthew Harrison (Shana), Michael Harrison, John Reese (Rashell), Carrie Reese (Colby). She is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Timothy Dennis, Tommy Dennis, Jr., Bradley Anderson, John Reese, Catlin Myers, and Michael Harrison.