Mrs. Mildred Laverne Duckworth Boykin, 91, of Gainesville, GA, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Gardens of Gainesville.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Northlake Baptist Church, with visitation being held one hour prior to the funeral service. Rev. Danny Jones officiated. Memorial Park Funeral Home in Gainesville was in charge of arrangements.

Funeral services were also held at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel with visitation being held one hour prior to the funeral service. Rev. Scott Fortenberry officiated. Interment followed in the Oak Grove Baptist Cemetery at Lake under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home.

Born on July 23, 1930, in Forest, MS, she was the daughter of the late Hoye and Maude Lindsey Duckworth. Mrs. Boykin was a homemaker and a member of Northlake Baptist Church and previously Forest Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boykin is preceded in death by her husband, Alva Dairel Boykin; son, Roger Dairel Boykin; sisters, Mattie Evans, Jackie Lincoln, Sarah Blue, Virginia Watkins, Celia Jacobson, and brother, Hoye Frank Duckworth.

Mrs. Boykin is survived by her daughters, Kaye Rankin (Stephen) of Big Canoe, GA, Millicent Brister (Jay) of Leawood, KS; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Boykin of Gainesville, GA; two brothers: Tim Duckworth, Lindsey Duckworth, and a legacy of 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Northlake Baptist Church Building Fund, 4823 Thompson Bridge Rd. Gainesville, GA 30506 or to the Gideons International.