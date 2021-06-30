Mrs. Verbie Shoemaker, age 96, a resident of Morton passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Mississippi Care Center in Morton. Visitation was Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton from 5 pm-9 pm and visitation was at First Baptist Church in Morton, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 10 am-10:45 am. Funeral services were held at 11am on Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Morton with burial in Morton Memorial Gardens. Bro. Earl Clark and Bro. Tal Vardaman officiated the services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home of Morton.

Mrs. Shoemaker was born in Neshoba County on September 7, 1924. She loved the Lord and loved serving anyway she could at First Baptist Church in Morton. She was a long-time member of the church of 60 plus years. She enjoyed singing in the choir at church and could be seen working in her flower beds at home on a pretty day. Verbie was a lifelong beautician. She worked in the beauty shop at the nursing home for many years and would fix hair at the funeral homes when needed. Back in her younger days she was a talented basketball player for Laurel Hill. Her husband, Mr. Devon managed several furniture stores. He had one in Morton, Pelahatchie and D’lo. They were very active in the surrounding communities. Mrs. Verbie frequently volunteered at the hospital helping with the patients, loved to sew, collect antiques and read magazines. When Mrs. Verbie went to town or any social event her clothes and nails were always going to match, her hair fixed, and she loved her jewelry. Her family quoted, “She was just a classy lady.” If you visited her home, there was always food cooked and she expected you to sit down and eat before you left. She loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Preceded in death by her husband, Willie Devon Shoemaker, Sr.; parents, Bud Myers and Mable Porter Myers; daughter, Mary Yvonne Dorris; brothers, Herman & Sonny Myers; sisters, Mildred Rushing & Nanabell Pebbles and grandson, Jimmy “Bo” Dorris.

She is survived by her son, Buzz Shoemaker (Pam) of Madison; grandchildren, Jessica Shoemaker Martin (Derrick), Allyson Puckett (Kyle), Joe Dorris (Kim), David Dorris, Morgan and Aden; great grandchildren, Cameron, Briton, Colson, Kaylee (Devante), Kyle, Ally, Kolby,J.T. Dorris (Melissa) and Nick Dorris; great great grandchildren, Amiah, Ava and Adara; sister-in-law, Bobbie Myers; grandsons wife, Betty Dorris; multiple nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Fred Johnson, Junior Thompson, David Hollingsworth, Randy Chambers, Jimmy Laird and Nicky