Opal Wilkes Austin, widow of Jesse W. “Dr. Bill” Austin, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the age of 99.

She is survived by son, Jesse W. “Ace” Austin, Jr., and wife, Dockery; daughter, Judy Austin Webb and husband Joe; and son, Terry L. Austin and wife Kitty. In addition to Dr. Bill, she is preceded in death by son, Richard Buford Austin, and daughter, Sue Austin Thigpen. Richard’s wife Nanette and Sue’s husband Jim Thigpen join in mourning her loss, as do her 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Known far and wide as Miss Opal, and as Mama O to her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she grew up with four sisters in Huntsville, Alabama, where she got her patient, loving soul from her father and her industrious, determined nature and love of cooking from her mother. She went down to Birmingham to become a nurse, and there she met a young doctor from Mississippi. They soon wed and moved to Forest. Not long after, Dr. Bill was called to the war in Europe, and Opal set about raising their first child, Sue while helping her new father-in-law Dr. R.B. Austin with his medical practice. Forest was never the same.

Her kitchen table was an important hub, a clearinghouse for friends, politics, news, and a place where problems were often solved over cups of strong coffee and plates of delicious morsels. It was also often a place where she helped Dr. Bill minister to patients who came to the house after clinic hours were over. No one was turned away.

She was unmatched in her ability to tell stories and recount events, captivating even strangers with her wit and wisdom. An ever-growing circle of friends was drawn to her boundless joy of life that never faltered as she spread goodness and light with a sweet smile and a satisfield chuckle. She went out of her way to help anyone with anything and expected nothing in return. Clothing the poor, feeding the hungry (feeding lots of hungry people, even whole football teams), and giving shelter to the needy was second nature, a mark of her strong Christian faith. She didn’t preach it, she practiced it. If a cause was worthy, she was ready.

She was a loyal member of Forest United Methodist Church, where she led a very popular Sunday School class for young adults. She was a strong supporter of the Forest school system and a staunch backer of the city library, playing a central role in moving it to bigger, brighter environs. Her love of books was passed on to her children and their children in the same way.

Unafraid to stand up and speak out against injustice and cruelty, she had great impact on the affairs of Forest. That influence followed her to Starkville, where she spent most of the last years of her life making new friends and sharing her wisdom, love and kitchen with the same laughter and smile that she had always offered. As in Forest, her table was always set; her cakes, pies, and cookies were always ready.

Her light has gone out, but her goodness still shines over us. She was a force for good in this world, and Heaven will be a better place now that she is there.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Eastern Cemetery in Forest. Donations may be made in her memory to the Mississppi Food Network, 440 West Beatty St., Jackson, MS., 39201.