1964 - 2021

Rev. Fr. Brian David Kaskie went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2021. He was born in Forest, MS on February 17, 1964, and attended St. Michael Catholic Church while growing up. He was active in the church as a youth, assisting as an altar server for many years, and was involved in CYO. In high school, he was a multisport athlete, playing on the basketball, football, baseball and tennis teams for the Forest Bearcats.

He was a graduate of Mississippi State University, earning his bachelor’s degree in geology. He received his Master of Divinity in 1992 from St. Mary of the Lake University in Mundelein, IL, and was ordained as the first native-born Roman Catholic priest from Scott County on June 6 of that same year.

In his 29 years as a priest, Brian served in churches in Madison, Natchez and Jackson, where he was rector of the Cathedral. He also served as director of seminarians and vocations for the Diocese of Jackson and chaplain to St. Joseph Catholic School in Madison having a profound impact on the students and faculty there. In 2009, Brian made his way to his beloved Pike County with an assignment as pastor of McComb St. Alphonsus Church and Chatawa St. Teresa and Magnolia St. James. In 2014, Chatawa and Magnolia received their own pastor and Brian became a great support for his new confrere.

Survivors include his mother, Patricia Kaskie, Houston, TX and three brothers and three sisters; Michael (Chanda) Kaskie, Rogers, AR; Kathleen Risher, Houston, TX; Mark Kaskie, Forest, MS; Julianne France, Houston, TX; Kristin (Al) Hagan, Troup, TX; and Daniel (Alicia) Kaskie, Richmond, TX; as well as three nieces and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Don and his brother Steve.

Brian was a devoted man of the people. He had a zest for life, God, science, family and community. He never met a stranger and always engaged in friendly conversation with those he interacted with during his day-to-day life.

He appreciated nature, whether it be birdwatching, stargazing or later in life, hunting. He loved books, poetry and music, often quoting passages or song lyrics when holding conversations, during homilies or a friendly debate.

Brian’s ability of explaining the complexities of life with a few simple words was his greatest gift. Once when asked about his seemingly opposing interests of science and religion, Brian stated, “In geology the major concern is ‘what is there?’; in theology the question is ‘why is it there at all?’”

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Brian’s memory to the Catholic Diocese of Jackson for Seminarian Education.