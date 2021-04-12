Mrs. Rita Mae Ball Havard, age 76 and a resident of Carthage, passed away on Easter Sunday morning, April 4, 2021 at her son’s residence after an extended illness.

Funeral services were at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel with interment following in Harperville Memorial Park under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Visitation was Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home, and on Wednesday one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Havard was a native of Leaksville, Greene County, MS who will be remembered by her family as a loving, sweet Mother, who had a “heart of gold.” Her faith in the Lord Jesus demonstrated her character of her love for others, in particular her family. Even though she had a strong willed determination, she had a sense of humor that was evident in her enjoyment of being around family and friends. She also had a deep desire to make sure that her family was provided for and had what they needed, even to the enjoyment of her preparing extended family meals. Mrs. Havard had an innate love for country music, her favorite artists being, George Jones and Conway Twitty. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Henry Havard, Jr.; her parents: Jeff and Maudrie Williams Ball; and her siblings: Otis Ball, Buck Ball, Shirley Eubanks, Nellie Ball, and Willie Dee Ball.

Survivors include seven children: Henry Lamar (Clara Hester) Havard; Richard (Deborah) Havard; Ray (Ann Marie) Havard; Kelly Wayne Havard; Wanda (Ricky) Kyzar; Ruby (Tim) Stroud: Jennifer (Gerald) Ogletree; twenty-one grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; one sister: Odell (Danny) Cooley; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Ott & Lee Funeral Home, 295 East First St., Forest, served the Havard family.