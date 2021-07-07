Vicki Susan Haralson Edwards was born January 18, 1963 in Forest, Mississippi to her parents, Keith and Carolyn Riser Haralson. She passed away at her home on Independence Day 2021, at the age of 58.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Ephesus Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Harrison officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in the Piketon Community, under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Ephesus Baptist Church, and on Thursday morning one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Mrs. Edwards was a native of Scott County, graduate of Scott Central High School and East Central Community College. At the time of her death, she was employed as an office clerk for the SRG Water Association. Prior to that, she worked in the computer programming industry. She will be remembered as a woman who was practical, and dependable, demonstrating a strong work ethic. Her dedication to her family, demonstrated by her love and provisions were top priority to her. Vicki had an enthusiasm and enjoyment for theater production, on television, in particular, Broadway Musicals. She was also an avid reader. She was a Christian by testimony of her faith, and was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher.

Survivors include one daughter: Anna Edwards and her fiancé, Jason Moore of Forest; her mother: Mrs. Carolyn Riser Haralson of Forest; one sister: Peggy (Steve) Cox of Forest; two sisters-in-law: Erica Haralson and June Haralson, both of Forest; numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by one daughter: Mandy Edwards; her father: Keith Haralson and her three brothers: Carl, Gordon and Ronnie Haralson.

Pallbearers will be Josh Haralson, Stephen Smith, Guy Sledge, John Carl Riser, Matthew Shelley, and Heath Warren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 804, Forest, MS 39074.