Vivian Maxine Cash, 91, of Forest, Mississippi, passed away July 5 at home in Forest, Mississippi. She was born Wednesday, April 23, 1930 in Forest, Mississippi.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home-Forest in Forest, MS. Funeral Services were held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home-Forest and the Burial followed in Clifton Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Andy Boles officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Forest was in charge of arrangements.

Maxine was a member of Clifton Baptist Church and made many lifelong friends working in the garment industry of Forest.

She enjoyed Bible study, gardening, music, cooking, and sewing. She was greatly beloved by her children, grandchildren and other dear family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, L Q and Pauline Reeves; her son-in-law, Ricky Craft; her brothers, Duane Reeves and D.C. Reeves; her sisters, Lorraine Hocutt and Elaine Speed, and her former husband W.D. Cash.

Maxine is survived by her daughters, Cindy Craft, Regina Thetford, Pamela Crimm, Donna Boyd, Frances Amason; and her sons, Frankie Cash, Wayne Cash, Paul Cash; her brother, John Reeves, Jr.; her 9 Grandchildren, and 8 great Grandchildren.

Pallbearers were, Landon Cash, Joseph Crimm, Cody Amason, Cash Amason, Mike Thornton, Joseph Brown, and Cole Brown.

Honorary pallbearers were Phillip Cash, and Braden Steadman.