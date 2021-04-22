Longtime Forest resident and local school teacher, Mrs. Yvette Shirley Moore, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at her son’s home in Monroe, Louisiana after a brief illness.

Funeral services were held at 4:00 pm Monday, April 12, 2021 from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Forest. Interment followed in the Eastern Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home.

Her niece, Mrs. Shelia Gatlin delivered the eulogy, and her grandsons offered words of encouraged and shared memories. Her daughter-in-law Suzanne Moore, also shared personal reflections, read scripture and offered the benediction for the service.

Visitation was one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Monday.

A native of Pineville, Smith County, Mississippi, Mrs. Moore was a graduate of Blue Mountain College. Spanning a teaching career of 42 years, Mrs. Moore was a longtime elementary school teacher at Forest Elementary, and also taught several years at the Mississippi School for the Blind. She was a member of Forest Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star.

Preceding her in death are her husband: James A. “Jim” Moore; one son: John B. Moore; her parents: H.T. & Lanie Shirley; one brother: Durwood Shirley and one sister: Ruby Robertson.

Survivors include one son: James H. Moore and his wife: Pam; grandsons: James Clark “J.C.” Moore and his wife: Lacie; Branden Moore and his wife: Lauren; Austin Moore and his wife: Courtney and Chance Moore; great-grandchildren: Stafford Moore, Kinsley Moore, Evangeline Claire Moore, Karter Moore, Jude Moore, and Camille Moore; one daughter-in-law: Suzanne Moore and one sister-in-law: Betty Shirley; her bonus family: Pat Dew, Robin Wiggins, Ginger Hackler, Mallory & Jared Williams, Macon Williams, and Brock Williams; many special nieces and nephews and friends also survive.

Pallbearers were her four grandsons, J.C. Moore, Branden Moore, Chance Moore, and Austin Moore; nephew-in-law: Roger Gatlin, and bonus family member, Jared Williams.