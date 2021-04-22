Mrs. Yvonne Allen Wilkerson, age 81 and a resident of Lake, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian after an extended illness.

Funeral services were conducted at 11:00, Saturday, April 17, 2021 from the Ephesus Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Harrison, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the Ephesus Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Visitation was from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Ephesus Baptist Church. There was also a time of visitation one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Mrs. Wilkerson was a native of Edinburg and a longtime resident of Scott County. She was a retired clerk at Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest. Prior to her tenure serving in the medical profession, Mrs. Wilkerson was a former employee of the Newton Company, where she worked over twenty years. Also, she and her late husband, Johnnie Phillips, provided a retail business, where they owned an upholstery shop and a car sales lot. In years gone by, she enjoyed sewing, traveling, and caring for her family whom she dearly loved. She was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by two husbands: Mr. Johnnie Phillips and Judge Robert Gerald Wilkerson; one son-in-law: John Thomas Edwards; one grandson: Rick Murray; her parents: Marvin and Tressie Moore Allen and four brothers: Dorman, Melvin, Billy Wayne and Wendall Allen.

Survivors include four children: Stacey Edwards of Panama City Beach, FL; Jeff (Linda) Murray of Hickory; Glenn (Beverly) Murray of Sebastopol and Rickey (Frances Waters) Murray of Forest; nine grandchildren: nine great-grandchildren; one brother: Paul Ray Allen of Freeport, FL; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Pallbearers were Ethan Rick Murray, Jered Gunter, George Glenn Murray, Jr., David Murray, Tyler Harper and Roger Bell. Honorary Pallbearer was be Colt Comer.