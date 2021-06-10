Zonzia Rose Adcock Coward, 93, passed away Friday, October 15th, 2021 at the Mississippi Care Center of Morton. Zonzia was born in Ludlow, Mississippi on April 2nd, 1928 to the late Emmett and Mary Adcock. Zonzia was a member of the Ludlow Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading books, writing poems, but more than anything, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Zonzia is preceded in death by her husband, Colon E. Coward; her son, David E. Coward; her parents, Emmett and Mary Adcock; and her sister, Odessa A. Nicholson.

She is survived by three daughters, Caresse Slater, Merry Lissa Coward Jones and Zonzia Colleen Waggoner and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services were held at Ludlow Baptist Church Tuesday, October 19th, 2021. Visitation was from 10:30 AM until 11 AM, followed by interment at Ludlow Cemetery. Brother M.L. Wallace and Jim Burns officiated.

Pallbearers were Eric Naquin, Justin Jones, Andrew Latham, David Ochodnicky, Bill Shedd and Walter Hudson.