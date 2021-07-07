Sunday alcohol sales will not be allowed in Forest restaurants

Diners in Forest will soon be able to order a glass of wine or mixed drink with their meal after the city’s mayor and board of aldermen finalized Ordinance 481 last week establishing guidelines for beer and/or alcohol sales.

The ordinance specifically bars the sale of beer and mixed drinks on Sundays and Christmas Day. All other days sales are legal between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and midnight.

In addition alcoholic beverages can only be sold in regularly established restaurants which receive 50 percent or more of their revenue “from the preparation, cooking and serving of meals and not from the sale of beer and/or alcohol and within which establishment there shall be maintained at least two sanitary restrooms.”

Other sections of the ordinance read as follows.

• It is unlawful for any person or vendor to sell, offer for sale, serve or dispense beer and/or alcohol in any establishment where beer and/or alcohol is sold or stored for sale, unless such establishment is lighted with not less than 20 foot candles of light at 30 inches above the floor level.

• It is unlawful for any person to consume beer and/or alcohol on school property, church property, public streets and public places in the city.

• It is unlawful for any person or vendor to sell, offer for sale, or dispense beer and/or alcohol within 400 feet of any church or church property, school or school property, and daycare or daycare property.

• Every violation of the ordinance is punishable by a fine of not more than $500.00 or imprisonment not exceeding 90 days or by both.

• All Mississippi Alcohol & Bevverage Commission rules and regulations apply and must be followed.