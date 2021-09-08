There are four promotions within the Forest Police Department effective Oct. 1 and a new patrolman has been added to the force.

Longtime FPD Investigator Tim Rigby has been promoted to captain. He will also maintain his current assignment as an investigator along with his new duties.

Sgt. Doug Haynes has been promoted to investigator.

Officer Hunter Craft has been promoted to sergeant.

Officer Cody Barber has also been promoted to sergeant.

Jaylon Loftin has completed 12 weeks of training with the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Academy and is now a patrolman. He was recognized for finishing in the top five for the PT award.

The promotions were announced during a ceremony Monday afternoon at the Forest Police Department.