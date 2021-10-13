COVID-19 Drive-Thru Clinic relocated to Cleveland Street

Lackey Memorial Hospital will be celebrating the start of construction of their 38,000-square-foot Medical Arts Complex during a groundbreaking this Friday. The new building will house all of the hospital’s primary care providers, specialist physicians, and outpatient services. Construction is expected to be completed in the middle of 2023.

“This project represents a new era in the hospital's constant effort to provide superior healthcare for the residents of Scott County and its surrounding communities.” Lackey Memorial Hospital administrator, Sydney Sawyer, RN, said. “The new Medical Arts Complex, or the ‘MAC’ as we’re calling it around the hospital, will be an incredibly convenient healthcare solution for our patients. With the MAC, our community will have easy access to all of our providers and our outpatient care under one roof.”

The Groundbreaking Ceremony will be held this Friday, October 22 at 11:30 am. The location is just off Highway 35 in Forest at 505 Airport Road, the old Forest Tire Building. Everyone in the community is invited to attend.

At the same time Lackey has moved the Covid Drive-Thru Clinic from the location of the MAC to 175 Cleveland Street on the old Tyson Foods lot adjacent to Forest High School. To schedule a COVID vaccination call 601-697-5236 or 601-900-0627. To schedule a COVID test call 601-697-8859.