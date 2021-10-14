Treat Street, Sebastopolooza cancelled, Morton’s Halloween in the park set for Oct. 30

It was a morning of food, fun and exercise in downtown Forest this past Saturday as Sweat Z and area merchants hosted Trick or Trot from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. The event consisted of a non competitive 5K run/walk around downtown, as kids and adults as well in costume visited local businesses for games and treats.

Visitors to the downtown area of Forest have likely noticed the various “business booths” normally associated with the city’s popular Halloween event Treat Street, which is usually held at Gaddis Park. The booths are being used this year for holiday decor after the event, which is sponsored by the Forest Parks and Rec. Department, was cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope to be back on schedule with Treat Street next year,” Parks spokesperson Renea Hurdle said last week.

The Town of Sebastopol has also announced that the ever popular fall event Sebastopolooza had been cancelled again this year due to the virus, Mayor Greg McGarrity said Tuesday.

This will be the third year in a row that the festival has been cancelled, with the 2019 event not being held due to severe weather in the area and the 2020 festivities cancelled due to the virus.

In Morton several fall events are still on the schedule including Halloween in the Park and the popular Barter Day.

Barter Day will be held at Farris Park this year on Saturday, October 23 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Halloween in the Park will be at Farris Park again this year on Saturday, October 30 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. There will be no costume contest this year and there is a $3.00 admission fee. Attendees are asked to leave A treat bag will be provided at the event and concessions will be available also.

The Morton Chamber is also sponsoring a Veteran’s Day event for Thursday, November 11. More information will follow.