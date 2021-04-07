One year ago repair work was halted on the Highway 80 and Highway 35 overpasses in Forest due to the coronavirus pandemic, but today those projects have been completed and orange cones and traffic delays have returned in other parts of the county.

The Highway 80 overlay project from Kalem through Morton to Highway 13 began last month and will involve some stop and go traffic until completed. The $2.5 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive, for the five-mile mill and overlay project. Funding is being appropriated from Lottery proceeds.

Governor Tate Reeves said Tuesday that there have been more than 1.32 million COVID-19 vaccine shots given in Mississippi as of that date. Statewide, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health positive case numbers continue to drop, however, there are still deaths being reported.

The MSDH daily report listed 183 positive cases on Tuesday and 18 deaths bringing the total number of positive cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 306,341 in Mississippi and 7,073 deaths. In Scott County the numbers continue to drop as well with a total of 3,086 positive cases since last March and 72 deaths. Those numbers represent 17 new cases and zero additional deaths from the same time last week.

Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest and Clark Medical Clinic in Morton are both making appointments this week for the COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment at the Lackey Drive-Thru Clinic on Airport Road, just off Highway 35 South, call 601-900-0672.

To make an appointment at Clark Medical Clinic, adjacent to Scott Regional Hospital, at 321 Highway 13 South in Morton call 601-732-8612.