Christian Hollis, a student of the University of Mississippi and a Morton native, was recently chosen for the UMMC School of Medicine PROMISE Program and attended their first enrichment conference in mid-June. Hollis is the son of Andre and Anitra Hollis of Morton.

Created in 2020, the Promoting Recruitment Opportunities in Medicine with Individual Study Experiences (PROMISE) Program is an early assurance program for students underrepresented in medicine. The program is sponsored & managed by the School of Medicine at The University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The goals of the program are to:

• Introduce students to career opportunities in medicine;

• Engage students in enrichment programs that help strengthen their individual academic foundation;

• Expose students to faculty who are active in medicine;

• Encourage the student to pursue a career as a physician; and

• Guide students through the processes and preparation required to apply to and attend medical school. This includes a focus on preparation for the Medical College Admission Test.

Students who complete the PROMISE Program and meet the metrics established by the Admissions Executive Committee will be eligible for a position in the School of Medicine of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Eligibility is also dependent upon completion of all undergraduate degree requirements and the PROMISE Program requirements.

For more information, contact the PROMISE Program Director Dan Coleman at 601-815-9022 or jdcoleman@umc.edu