Lackey Memorial Hospital begins construction on 38,000 sq. foot Medical Arts Complex

“It’s been a long time coming,” Lackey Memorial Hospital CEO Sydney Sawyer, RN, told a large crowd gathered at the old Forest Tire and Auto building at the corner of Airport Road and Highway 35 South in Forest Friday morning. The occasion was the ground breaking for Lackey’s new 38,000 square foot Medical Arts Complex (MAC) that is phase one of a two phase project that will eventually include a new hospital on the same site.

“You’ll have to kind of forgive us a little bit,” Sawyer joked, “we’ve never broken ground, so we don’t know what we’re doing. I get that a lot, ‘when are you going to do this, when are you going to do that,’ well Monday, we’re gonna do this. We’re gonna start,” he added, gesturing to the building behind him that will be tranformed into the MAC with a targeted opening in 2023.

Sawyer said the hospital had acquired the building several years ago but development has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new facility will combine clinics, currently spread around town, under one roof and add speciality departments. It will house the pediatric clinic, the two current family clinics, an outpatient department, an infusion center, an x-ray department, and three state of the art surgical suites.

“Every square inch of this building is about patient care,” Sawyer said. “the brand new hospital will connect to the back of this building. That’s the next phase of this thing. We’ll soon start the process of designing that phase — Phase Two.” The hospital will connect to the MAC adjacent to the surgical suites.

“Lackey has been in business for 70 years this year,” Sawyer said. “Been a long time, and as far as I know it has never been without a patient. So for 70 years this small facility here in Scott County has been running and taking care of patients.” The CEO said he told the architects and contractors that the new facility needed to be a a 70 year building too. “It has to take care of us going forward for the next 70 years...we all want to be taken care of at our hospital. We know what we have. So for the next 70 years, this is the beginning of that.”

“For us in the medical field,” Sawyer concluded, “we are constantly looking at ourselves and trying to improve what we do. This is our next step. This is our next step for our community. This will give you the opportunity for you and your family — kids and maybe grandkids — to have a really wonderful place for your healthcare in the future.”

The contract time for construction on the Medical Arts Complex is 18 months.