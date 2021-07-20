Voters will head to the polls Tuesday in the city of Forest were a 2 percent tourism tax is on the ballot as well as an alderman’s seat in Ward II.

Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers said last week that there are plenty of things that need replacing, repaired, or simply added to both Gaddis Park and Bo Clark Park that could become reality with funding from the proposed tourism tax if approved by voters.

“We’ve been working on replacing the ball park lighting for several years,” Chambers said. “Just one of those lights costs $10,000 and that is just one example of what we could do with the funds if this measure is approved.”

Other potential items the mayor mentioned are:

• Resurfacing the tennis courts which is about $40,000.

• Fencing that needs replacing at Gaddis Park and Bo Clark Park with a price tag of around $28,000.

• Additional playground areas.

• A potential soccer complex.

• Resurfacing of the basketball courts.

• Additional employees for the upkeep of the parks.

“There is just so much we could do for our children if the voters approve the tourism tax,” the mayor said. “You drive other places and pay these taxes that benefit the children of other towns, why in the world would anyone be against doing this for our own children.”

Chambers said people drive into the city of Forest every day for business or just drop off Interstate 20 for a bite to eat.

“It’s these people who drive in here everyday...they are the ones who will be helping fund better facilities for our children.” Chambers said. “Just think, if we could get these parks like we want them, then we would have more for our children to do. We could even start hosting ball tournaments here which would bring in more people from out of town and more sales tax dollars as well as tourism tax dollars. With the price of everything these days we have to find alternative means of funding, and a tourism tax is that means.”

The proceeds from the tourism tax, if approved, are for the purpose of enhancing the parks and recreations programs and for promoting tourism, to include regionally promoting the city of Forest.

If approved by voters the 2 percent tax levy would go into effect September 1 and based on the typical time frame that the state reimburses sales tax revenue to cities, Forest could begin seeing the benefits in December.

Also on the ballot, in Ward II only, is the race for alderman. The vacancy on the board was declared July 6 during the regular city board meeting after Ward 2 Alderman Allan Atkison stepped down.

Two candidates have qualified and their names will appear on the ballot. They are Lynn Atkison, Allan Atkison’s wife, and businessman Vance Cox.

City wide on the tourism tax, residents will be asked to mark their ballots “For the Tax” or “Against the Tax.”

The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. City Hall will also be open Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon for absentee balloting.