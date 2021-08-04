Due to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Scott County School District as well as the resulting high number of students and teachers being quarantined, the SCSD has made the decision to temporarily issue a mask mandate in all K-12 schools. Obviously, we know this decision is disappointing to some. However, we feel that this is the best decision available for the well being of all K-12 teachers, staff, students, and visitors.

Beginning Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the SCSD will mandate universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 school settings when not eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. This mandate will be re-evaluated on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.