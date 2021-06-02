With the passing of Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer, the sounds of splashing water and children’s laughter returns to Scott County following a long year of pandemic restrictions.

The Splash Pad at Gaddis Park in Forest officially opened this week and the swimming pool and water slide at Roosevelt State Park in Morton are also now open for the season.

“The Splash Pad is open by appointment,” Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers said last week. “Gaddis park is wide open.”

To make an appointment for the Splash Pad call 601-469-3313. The cost is $5 per child and the pad is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The splash pad is also available for private party bookings. Call Renae Hurdle at the number above for more information or to book an event.

In Morton the pool water is clear and the fish are biting at Roosevelt State Park.

The pool and water slide are now open Monday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Current plans are to once again host the Annual Fourth of July Celebration on Independence Day, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

If photos posted to the park’s Facebook page over the weekend are any indication family summer fun is back in full force at Roosevelt.