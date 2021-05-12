TEC, a rural broadband provider, attended the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting on May 3 to discuss a proposal that would make high speed internet access a reality for many in the area. Over the next two years, TEC is investing $5.8 million in Scott County. These funds, paired with the $5.5 million awarded to TEC by the Federal Communications Commission to fund projects specifically in Scott County, present unique opportunities in the effort to expand broadband to unserved and underserved areas.

Joey F. Garner, Executive Vice President at TEC and Lisa Wigington, Vice President of Strategic Operations presented the proposal to the board.

“The Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund has allocated $120.2 billion directly to counties for local infrastructure expenses related to the pandemic and specifically suggested broadband as an acceptable expenditure,” Garner said. “Scott County has received an estimated $5.4 million and our hope is to collaborate with the county in using these funds to bring this much needed Fast Fiber service to areas that currently lack it.”

The proposed collaboration between TEC and Scott County would include funds from TEC as well as federal funds allocated to the county as part of the Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund. The project would include constructing 209 miles of fiber with the total estimated cost of just over $11 million and would provide 2,200 additional locations in the county with high-speed internet.

“TEC provides rural communities a reliable, high-quality, and affordable internet solution,” Garner continued. “Dependable internet connections are crucial in online education, telemedicine, working from home and entertainment purposes. This expansion of services will make many of life’s daily tasks easier as well as harness advantages that create a positive landscape for economic growth.”

TEC and Rep. Tom Miles, a long time supporter of broadband expansion, made a like proposal to the Scott County School Board this week.