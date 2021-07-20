Ray and Cindy Balentine of Madison announce the engagement of their daughter, Carrie Diane Balentine to Justin Tyler McCaughn of Morton. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Jean Hastings and the late Ray Hastings of Madison along with the late Burl and Mae Balentine of Weir.

The prospective groom is the son of Wendell and Brenda McCaughn of Morton. He is the grandson of Judy Weaver and Bill Magee along with the late O’Neal Weaver and the late Edward and Josephine McCaughn.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. She is employed with the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

The prospective groom is a graduate of The University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and the Mississippi College School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree. He is an attorney at J. Tyler McCaughn, PLLC and serves as Senator for Newton, Scott, and Lauderdale Counties.

The couple plans to wed at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Jackson, Mississippi on August 14, 2021 at four thirty in the afternoon. Following the wedding, the couple will reside in Morton, Mississippi.