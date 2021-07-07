Micheal and Melissa Phillips of Sebastopol, MS announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter Alexis (Lexi) Lynn Phillips to Taylor Ryan Lott, son of Tim and Allyce Lott of Lake, MS.

The bride elect is a graduate of Sebastopol High School, class of 2018, in Sebastopol, MS and a graduate of East Central Community College in Decatur, MS. She is currently enrolled as a third semester nursing student at Hinds Community College in Pearl, MS. Lexi is the granddaughter of Linda Sistrunk and the late Kirby Sistrunk of Sebastopol, MS. She is also the granddaughter of the late Sandra Moore of Thomastown, MS. and the late Stan Phillips of Carthage, MS.

The prospective groom is a 2014 graduate of Scott Central High School in Hillsboro, MS. Upon graduation, he attended East Central Community College, as well as Mississippi College and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Biology. He continued his education at the University Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Taylor is employed as a registered nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Taylor is the grandson of Etty Paxton Brown and the late Allen Epps Brown of Eupora, MS. He is also the grandson of Reverend Dewitt and Jane Lott of Eupora, MS.

The couple will make their home in Thomastown, MS after an exchange of vows in a ceremony at The Vault Venue in Brandon, MS on July 24th.