Howard Elkins and Bridget Watkins of Forest announce the engagement of their daughter, Brittney Lane Watkins to Brandon Cain Cleveland of Hickory. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Betty Wilkerson of Forest and the late Terry Watkins of Laurel, and the great-granddaughter of Oneita Huffmaster of Forest and the late Hettie Joiner of Carthage.

The prospective groom is the son of Billy “Blue” and Tammy Cleveland of Hickory. He is the grandson of Jack “Bo” and Wynette Dean of Lawrence, the late Danny Mabry of Lake, Tommie Nell Cleveland and the late Harvey Cleveland of Union, and the late Terry Cleveland of Meridian.

The bride-elect is a graduate of East Central Community College and Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry. She plans to attend Mississippi State University to receive a Masters in Physician Assistant Studies.

The prospective groom is a graduate of East Central Community College and Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He is currently working as an Engineering Intern at the Mississippi Department of Transportation and pursuing a Masters in Civil Engineering, specializing in Geotechnical Engineering.

The couple will exchange vows at Forest Baptist Church in Forest, MS on December 4, 2021 at six o’clock in the evening. A reception will follow at Sandridge Barn Venue in Lake, MS. Following the wedding, the couple will reside in Hickory, MS.