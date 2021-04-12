Since the pandemic of the Coronavirus changed the world, we have lost over 562,000 Americans, over 7,100 Mississippians, and 72 Scott Countians. One of the benefits that passed in the American Rescue plan was a benefit to help families who have lost loved one from the pandemic.

Families of COVID-19 victims can now apply for federal funeral assistance.

FEMA start taking applications Monday through a dedicated phone line. Anyone interested in applying can call 844-684-6333, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. central time.

Call the toll-free phone number to get a COVID-19 Funeral Assistance application completed with help from FEMA’s representatives. Multilingual services will be available.

Who is Eligible?

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:

• The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

• The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

• The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

• There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

If you had COVID-19 funeral expenses, we encourage you to keep and gather documentation. Types of information should include:

• An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

• Funeral expense documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses occurred.

• Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. We are not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

• How Funds are Received

If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance.

For more Information on this program go to the website at https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.