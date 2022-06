Congratulations to the Scott County 4-H Shooting Sports Team. It was a great year, and we look forward to next year. Pictured from left to right are first row: Railey Windham, Parker Brown, Ross Lyon, Tray Ladner, Ethan Quigley. Second row left to right: Jason Hurdle, Jacob Tadlock, Meagon Crimm, Drew McKee, Clay Mckee, Dylan Brown, and Rhett Cahoon. Not picture: Grant Goree, Cole Parkman, Jay Ware.