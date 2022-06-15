In April, Morton High School Freshman Trenton Hannah competed in the Track and Field state competitions. Hannah, competing with his skill of running, went against some of the fastest runners in the state. Many runners with much more experience and training, but that did not bother him. With his focus and determination, Trenton won overall 3rd place in the state competition. Coaches, Tony Blackshear and Eric Jones, along with all MHS are very proud of this young athlete. This is just one more great way Morton High School is being recognized on a state level.