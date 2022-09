Ring Ceremony



Thu,09/08/22-9:21AM , 118 Reads By BILLY FREEMAN

A ring presentation ceremony was held at last Friday’s Lake/Sebastopol football game for the Lake High School State Champion girls softball team.

