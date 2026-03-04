“People don’t set down roots and invest in communities where they feel that they’re at risk,” Jackson Mayor John Horhn said. Pearl Mayor Jake Windham noted that it is typically the poorest residents who are affected most by the flooding.

A project that looks to protect the City of Jackson and the surrounding area from flooding by the Pearl River is moving to the next phase.

Elected officials and concerned residents gathered Thursday morning near the Pearl River Bridge along Highway 80 to hear from representatives of the Pearl River Revitalization Coalition. The coalition is comprised of various private and public institutions and organizations focused on flood protection in the central Mississippi region.

The group announced that Secretary Adam Telle, the head of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has selected a project design that will bring long-awaited flood control and community benefits to Mississippi’s Capital Region.

Members of the Pearl River Revitalization Coalition Include City of Jackson, Hinds County, Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce, Visit Jackson, Downtown Jackson Partners, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson State University, Tougaloo College, Millsaps College, Mississippi College, Belhaven University, Hinds Community College, Greater Belhaven Foundation, Great City Mississippi Foundation, Jackson Heart Foundation, Fondren Renaissance Foundation, MS Children’s Museum, Mississippi Museum of Art, C Spire Foundation, Jackson Medical Mall Foundation, Ergon Foundation, LeFleur East Foundation, and Clean Up Jackson.

The Pearl River has caused major floods in recent decades that have, in part, contributed to a decline in the City of Jackson’s population, said Jackson Mayor John Horhn.

“The last flood was probably one of the lowest points for Jackson. It led to the water crisis. International attention for all the wrong reasons,” Horhn said Thursday. “And we saw some of the most dramatic population declines in our community. We’ve been through some difficult times in recent years, but Jackson is rising.”

Major flood events have been recorded in the city in 1979, 1983, 2000, 2020 and 2022, Horhn, said. City of Pearl Mayor Jake Windham added that it is typically the poorest residents who are affected most by the flooding.

Keith Turner, an attorney representing the flood control district, said the next phase in the project includes negotiations with the Corps on a design, which is planned to begin within four weeks. That process will include the completion of necessary items as required under the National Environmental Policy Act.

Turner said he hopes the construction phase begins by late 2026, or early 2027.

When construction does get underway, it is expected to take three years to complete, assuming all of the funding is in place. Leaders noted that financing and other factors could affect their timeline.

Turner added that cost estimates from the Corps do not line up with the flood control district’s estimate of $450 million. He said the Corps estimated twice that amount.

“Part of that comes from the fact that the Corps can’t build anything inexpensively, and there’s ways of saving money” Turner said.

Funding is expected to come from $221 million pledged by the federal government and from the Rankin Hinds flood control district. Turner hopes the State of Mississippi will also share in some of the costs.

“So, it’s a combination of a bonding, assessments and state contribution on our side, federal government on the other,” Turner said.

Windham, who is also president of the Rankin Hinds Flood Levee Board, told the crowd this update on the project has been decades in the making.

“After 45 years of working toward a flood control solution for this region, we’re pleased to announce that the Corps of Engineers have selected a flood risk mitigation plan for Pearl River,” Windham told those gathered at the event.

The version of the project approved by the federal agency was created through a number of public meetings held in the areas that could be affected by the project as well as from the findings in several studies.

“It is truly a compromised plan that provides flood protection for hundreds of homes, businesses and Rankin and Hinds County that have been plagued by the Pearl River flooding,” Windham said.

Horhn said his hope is that the project will help the capital city retain and attract more residents, as Jackson has seen a declining population. He said it all starts by alleviating the fear of future floods.

“People don’t set down roots and invest in communities where they feel that they’re at risk,” Horhn added. “This project will not only provide flood protection, but it will also provide certainty and confidence to people who want to live work and play in Jackson, Mississippi.”

The Pearl River project will also provide the public with access to the river, which has been obstructed since the 1960s when levees were installed.

“Every great American city has a great riverfront, and this is ours.” Horhn said.

Jeff Rent, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, agreed that developed waterfronts provide a huge economic impact. He said every other major city in the nation that invested in waterfronts saw significant growth, using Oklahoma City as an example. Rent said Oklahoma metropolis saw a 48% increase in property values and about $3.6 billion in private investment after that city’s downtown and river revitalization efforts kicked off.

“What does that mean to us?” Rent asked. “It means that we collect more revenue. We can invest that and reinvest that in our communities, that money helps create new jobs.”

Rent also touted the proposed quality of life improvements outlined in the project, which include public parks, walking trails, paddling, fishing, outdoor events, and family recreation areas, among amenities.

“Imagine walking along the riverfront, being able to launch a kayak. I’ve lived here for 25 years and I can tell you, I’ve never actually accessed the Pearl River below the spillway,” Rent said.

There is push back on the project, with some detractors claiming the project will only increase flooding from the river and cause other negative impacts. Two such demonstrators at Thursday’s event had to be detained by law enforcement who were on scene due to continued outbursts.

“You know, every project has its detractors,” Horhn said during his remarks. “They said you couldn’t build the Great Wall. They said you couldn’t build Hoover Dam. They said you couldn’t build the Panama Canal. But, you know, those detractors are not listening to the facts, they’re not listening to the signs. They’re not listening to the fact that the Corps, on this particular project, has vetted this project for more than 25 years. We’re moving ahead with this project. It is a good project.”

-- Article credit to Jeremy Pittari for the Magnolia Tribune --