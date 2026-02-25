Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion

In Mississippi

1. UMMC keeps clinics closed through Friday

The University of Mississippi Medical Center said Wednesday that it has cancelled regularly scheduled clinic appointments and elective procedures through Friday as its response to the cyberattack continues.

All hospitals and Emergency Departments in Jackson, Madison County, Holmes County and Grenada are open, UMMC stated.

UMMC noted that it is making significant progress in its response to the cyberattack and restoring systems.

“Through diligent, around-the-clock work, UMMC is hopeful that it will be able to resume normal clinic operations as soon as Monday. Additional information will be released about the timeline for restarting clinic and elective surgery operations in the coming days,” the system shared.

2. USM research director receives Mississippi Meritorious Civilian Service Medal

Dr. Henry Jones, director of research and scientific entrepreneurship at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), has received the Mississippi Meritorious Civilian Service Medal for his contributions to Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center and the Mississippi National Guard.

The medal recognizes Jones’ efforts to strengthen partnerships among Southern Miss, Camp Shelby, state leaders and community organizations in support of military initiatives and national defense.

Col. Willian L. Henry, Command Sgt. Maj. Carl Dean, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and Chad Newell, president of the Area Development Partnership, presented the award during a recent ceremony at Camp Shelby. Jones said the recognition reflects the strength of collaboration between the university and its military partners.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Pressure to pass SAVE Act mounts

According to The Hill, “Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) is coming under fresh pressure to act on the GOP’s voter ID legislation after President Trump prodded him to pass the bill during the State of the Union address Tuesday.”

“The GOP leader has been the focus of sustained calls from House Republicans and conservative circles to pass the measure, formally called the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE America, Act,” The Hill reported. “Many of them have pushed him to sidestep Democratic opposition by returning to a ‘talking filibuster,’ which would force Democrats to speak continuously on the Senate floor in order to delay the bill. Once they cede the floor, Republicans could pass the measure with 51 votes.” The Hill continued, “The House GOP-drafted bill would require individuals to show documented proof of citizenship before registering to vote. Casting a ballot, including via mail, would also require them to show a form of ID. The bill passed the House earlier this month. Thune has maintained that he plans to hold a vote on it in the near term.”

2. Clintons to testify in House Epstein investigation

The Washington Post reports that former President Bill Clinton “will testify under oath before the House Oversight Committee as part of its Epstein investigation.”

“The panel will question his wife, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, on Thursday, although her connections with Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell are significantly more tenuous than her husband’s,” WP reported. “Bill Clinton took about half a dozen trips on Epstein’s private jet in 2002 and 2003, and he is referred to tens of thousands of times in the trove of Epstein-related documents the Justice Department has released. None include direct correspondence between the two or refute claims by the former president’s aides that he severed ties with Epstein years before his 2019 federal indictment.” WP went on to report, “Among the files, however, are photos of Clinton with Epstein — more problematically — of the former president aboard a private plane with his arm around a woman on his lap and in a bubbling pool with another. The women’s faces are redacted, and it is unclear when and where the photos were taken.”

Sports

1. JSU puts up 34 runs in doubleheader against Tougaloo

Jackson State combined for 34 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Tougaloo and held the Bulldogs to four hits in the two games including a combined no-hitter by four Jackson State pitchers in the nightcap.

Jackson State won game one, 19-1, and followed that up with a 15-3 victory in the nightcap at Braddy Field.

Jackson State, now 4-4 on the season, returns to action this weekend hosting Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley State, and UNC Asheville beginning on Friday.

2. Rebels’ Horikawa earns SEC Freshman of the Week honor

Ole Miss Athletics said Ichino Horikawa played a pivotal role in the Rebels thwarting No. 4 LSU this past weekend, earning her SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Wednesday afternoon.

The school said it is Horikawa’s first individual collegiate honor and the first conference weekly award for the Rebels this season.

The Rebels are now 6-1 overall this season. Ole Miss travels to No. 1 Georgia for a match at 4 p.m. CT on Thursday and at No. 17 South Carolina at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Markets & Business

1. Atmos Energy recognized among “America’s Best Large Employers”

For the sixth consecutive year, Atmos Energy has been named to the Forbes list of “America’s Best Large Employers,” ranking as one of the top 100 employers overall and placing second among all utilities.

The company said this continued recognition reflects the strength of AtmoSpirit, the company’s deeply rooted safety culture, which encourages collaboration, innovation, and engagement powered by employees whose diverse skills, backgrounds, and experiences represent the 1,400 communities Atmos Energy proudly serves across eight states.

“Being recognized yet again is a direct reflection of the passion and commitment to safety that our employees bring to work every day,” said Matt Robbins, Atmos Energy senior vice president of human resources. “For nearly 30 years, AtmoSpirit has guided how we Make a Difference, Inspire Trust and Bring Out the Best in Others. As we look ahead and Focus on the Future, these principles will continue to shape our efforts to be the safest provider of natural gas services and as an employer of choice in the communities where we are honored to live and work.”

2. Crude oil inventories see biggest increase in 3 years

The Wall Street Journal reports that “U.S. crude oil inventories posted their biggest weekly increase in three years as imports rose, exports fell and refineries cut their capacity use, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.”

“Commercial crude oil stocks excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve rose by 16 million barrels to 435.8 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 20 and were about 3% below the five-year average for the time of year, the EIA said,” WSJ reported. “Crude stocks were expected to have risen by 1.2 million barrels, according to a Wall Street Journal survey of analysts.” WSJ added, “Oil stored in the SPR was unchanged at 415.4 million barrels. Oil stocks at Cushing, Okla., the Nymex delivery hub, rose by 881,000 barrels to 24.9 million barrels.”

-- Article credit to the staff for the Magnolia Tribune --