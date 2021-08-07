Services for Miss Marlee Frances Savell were held at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial was held in Lawrence Cemetery. Rev. Pup Rogers & Rev. Gary Rivers officiated.

Visitation was held 5:00-7:30 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Visitation was also held 9:00-10:00 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021 prior to the service at Beulah Baptist Church.

Miss Marlee Frances Savell, age: 6, of Decatur passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Survivors include her parents, Cody and Brandi Savell of Decatur. Brother, J.D. Savell of Decatur. Maternal grandparents: Wendell and Melinda Cater of Conehatta. Maternal great-grandmother: Barbara Hopper of Farmington, MO. Paternal great-grandmother, Helen Dennis of Lawrence.

She is survived by four aunts and three uncles, Lorri Savell of Brandon; Nathan Savell (Lauren) of Decaturville, TN; Hollie Boykin (Adam) of Sebastopol; Wendy Tucker of Forest; and Cory Cater of Union.

Miss Marlee was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Hamp Savell and Susan Savell.

Pallbearers were Nathan Savell, Adam Boykin, Albert Boykin, David Dennis, Jon Dennis and Josh Murphy Honorary pallbearer was Cory Cater.

Marlee will be remembered as a fun, loving, affectionate child with a big heart and personality. She loved her friends, family and animals dearly.