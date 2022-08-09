Mavis Irene Nowell, age 86, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Mississippi Care Center of Morton following an extended illness.

Funeral services were conducted at 10 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from the chapel of the OTT & LEE Funeral Home of Forest with Reverend Kenny Lang and Reverend Tal Vardaman officiating. Visitation was held from 5 pm till 8 pm Monday, September 5, 2022, at the funeral home. Graveside services were not held, as the family remained to visit with friends. The final resting place is in the Clifton Baptist Cemetery.

Mrs. Nowell was born in DeKalb, MS on September 21, 1935, to her parents, Elner Lang Hall and George W. Hall. She was USDA Government Inspector. She was a longtime member of the Clifton Baptist Church. She loved her family, and visiting friends, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Mr. Connie Dee Nowell, her siblings, Edward Hall, George Hall, Coleen Eakes, Dorothy J. Hall, Morris Hall, and James Ray Hall.

Survivors include her 3 children: Denise Waggoner of Forest, Martha Harrelson (Darrell) of Channelview, TX, and James Richard Nowell of Lavernia, TX. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren; Brandy Myatt, Nikki Nowell, Adam Nowell, Madison Nowell, and special granddaughter Stancy Harrelson, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The staff of the OTT & LEE Funeral Home of Forest is honored to serve the family of Mavis Irene Nowell.