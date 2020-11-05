Choosing to follow God!

“Walk in obedience to all that the Lord your God has commanded you, so that you may live and prosper and prolong your days in the land that you will possess.”

(Deuteronomy 5:33)

“When Jesus spoke again to the people, He said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows Me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.’”

(John 8:12)

This morning, God began to speak to my heart, giving me a fresh new vision of ministry. I left my prayer time excited and full of love and faith in my Father! One important word God gave me at the close of my prayer was, “Let Me handle it. Let Me do it.”

That has always been a struggle for me in my life. I’m sure it’s a struggle for all of us. We’re all guilty of trying to help God make things happen. He doesn’t need our help! He desires for us to trust Him! He is our Way-Maker!

I don’t need to worry or be concerned about “how this will happen,” or “when it will happen.” I just need to keep my eyes focused on Him knowing He will make a way where there seems to be no way! Another good word He gave me this morning was “This is His plan, not mine.” He’s calling me to follow Him! Do you feel He’s calling you also? It’s time to surrender our wills and choose to follow Jesus!

“It is the Lord your God you must follow, and Him you must revere. Keep His commands and obey Him; serve Him and hold fast to Him.”

(Deuteronomy 13:4)

“Then He called the crowd to Him along with His disciples and said: ‘Whoever wants to be My disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow Me.’”

(Mark 8:3)

The devil has whispered many times that I’m unworthy to be used by God. I have sinned to much, etc. Thankfully I’ve learned to ignore the devil’s voice! God has reminded me more than once of the disciples and where they came from. They were all “rough around the edges.” But God saw in each one of them what man did not see! I’m thankful for His mercy and grace that covers us. Every day is a new day in His eyes! “His mercies are new every morning.”

He’s faithful to fulfill His promises in our lives. He only asks that we love, trust, and follow Him.

“Whoever serves Me must follow Me; and where I am, My servant also will be. My Father will honor the one who serves Me.”

(John 12:26)

What about you? I encourage you to make the decision today to surrender your will and say to God, “I choose to follow you, no turning back, no turning back.”

Prayer changes everything!

Jesus is the answer! Jesus is your answer!

I choose God’s way!