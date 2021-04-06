You are not alone

It’s time to step out of our boat in faith, keeping our eyes on Jesus!

“And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that He exists and that He rewards who seek Him.” (Hebrews 11:6)

As we sit in our boat of life, not sure of our future, we’re challenged to either look at the big waves around us or stay focused solely on Jesus. Everything around us might look hopeless and we might even feel we’re drowning in a sea of problems, but our hope is in Jesus! He’s standing in the midst of our storm waiting for us to take a step of faith. He didn’t let Peter drown and He won’t let us drown either!

Remember this fact: Jesus is with us! He’s our Savior and will save us if we’ll reach out to Him!

“But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” (Matthew 6:33)

Our human nature causes us to seek answers on our own first. Most of the time we’ll make a mess and things will only get worse. We need to remind ourselves to pray in faith and stay focused on Jesus instead of our problems. With God, it’s a win/win! We don’t need to be afraid of the situation around us! We won’t drown!

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10)

“And those who know your name put their trust in You, for You, O Lord, have not forsaken those who seek You.” (Psalm 9:10)

He will not forsake you, no matter what you’re going through! God is your peace! Therefore, do not fear or be frightened of the future or what you’re facing. You are not alone!

Sometimes when I get nervous about what I’m facing, I literally have to take a deep breath and remind myself that Jesus is with me and He’ll save me from drowning in my problems. I’ve learned to focus on Jesus instead of panicking and worrying about my situations. I’m thankful the Holy Spirit is my comforter and will lead and guide my every step.

“Therefore I say unto you, whatever you desire, when you pray, believe that you receive it, and you will have it.” (Mark 11:24)

“For we walk by faith, not by sight.” (2 Corinthians 5:7)

This confirms that if we desire to take a step of faith, we should step out of the boat and begin to walk on water toward Jesus. Remember, if we focus on our present problems, the doubts and fears will creep into our mind.

Pray and trust Jesus! He’ll take care of you, I promise!

Prayer changes everything!

Jesus is the answer! Jesus is your answer!