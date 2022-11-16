Developing Strong & Successful Families

This is the second article of a two-part series on families. The first was titled, “Families are Ordained of God.”

The family unit has been the fundamental institution of society since God ordained it so in the Garden of Eden, joining Adam and Eve in marriage and commanding them to multiply and replenish the Earth. So, let’s examine a few principles for developing strong and successful families.

Principle 1: Know “whose” and “who” you are. We are not animals evolving from random forces of nature. We are children of a loving Father in Heaven. He created the Earth, mankind, and the family structure for our welfare and success in life. So let’s give Him some credit for His wisdom and accept His design for a family with a Father (male), Mother (female), and Children.

Principle 2: Family Environment — Both parents and children do best in a home environment where love, respect, and support prevail. I have a sign over the back door of our home that says, “Mind the 5 C’s. Don’t Complain, Criticize, Contend, nor Condemn. Rather have Charity.” (Charity is the love of Christ.) We should love and serve as did Christ, particularly in our family.

Principles 3: Family Roles — All members of the family do not have the same role, the same responsibility, the same capability, nor equal voice. Parents (a male father and a female mother who God created with different attributes) share the sacred duty to rear their children in love and righteousness, to provide for their physical and spiritual needs, and to teach them correct principles (which are many). Fathers are primarily responsible to provide for and protect their families. Mothers have a divine ability to nurture. Parents need to be parents, not their kid’s best friend. Children need both a father and a mother, and have the responsibility to honor, respect, and obey their parents. (Exodus 20:12)

Principle 4: The “What” and ‘How” — Successful families council together regularly on matters of importance with each member of the family being heard and having an input. Use family councils to set rules and consequences. Successful families pray together, work together, and play together. “Successful families are established and maintained on principles of faith, prayer, repentance, forgiveness, respect, love, compassion, work, and wholesome recreational activities.” Successful families spend a lot of time together. They don’t let an overly filled schedules or social media become more important than family time. Make dinner time, family time with no interruptions. Teach values, correct principles, and consequences. “And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up. (Deuteronomy 6:7 and 11:19). Then allow children age-related freedom to exercise their God-given agency and learn the consequences of poor choices, preferably at home.

Principle 5: Ask God for help — Parents can’t do this alone. God knows our children better than we do. He knows what they need and how to best serve and guide them. Make God part of your family.