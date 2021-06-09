The Gospel and Us

For Christians the Gospel is the set of the four writings of the apostles who gave testimony of Jesus. The post-apostolic church authorized them because in them there is an apostolic testimony about the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, and that is indisputable. In them there is a parallel of our humanity and in them there is the opportunity to follow Him to learn to be who we are, or should be, if we have the courage to live in a way different from what the world wants us to be. “As we have said before, so now I say again: If anyone is preaching to you a gospel contrary to the one you received, let him be accursed. For am I now seeking the approval of man, or of God? Or am I trying to please man? If I were still trying to please man, I would not be a servant of Christ.” Galatians 1:9-10 ESV

Since Old Testament times the gospel means good news and that everything worthy must come from God. Humanity throughout history has failed God a lot, without following and obeying what He wants us to fulfill with faith. As faith in God has not been present many times, it is still a sad reality in today’s society.

A Christian understands that with Christ light and truth come to the world. If he does not come to understand, it means that that person prefers to continue living in the comfortable darkness that the current world offers through consumption and materialism. That world hardens hearts that become incapable of hearing knocks at its door. “For it, after they have escaped the defilements of the world through the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, they are again entangled in them and overcome, the last state has become worse for them than the first. For it would have been better for them never to have known the way of righteousness than after knowing it to turn back from the holy commandment delivered to them.” 2 Peter 2:20-21 ESV

This COVID-19 pandemic has given the vast majority of believers enough time to meditate, pray and grow closer to God. However, world news gives us a bleak picture of heightened violence where evil is being normal for some areas. We should avoid falling into what many have already done. “I appeal to you therefore, brothers, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship. Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” Romans 12:1-2 ESV

I believe that the will of God is that we accept the sanitary norms that the wise men of medicine have indicated to us as necessary to overcome the pandemic.

May God bless you.