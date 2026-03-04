The Scott County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers recently held their annual Fashion Revue at the Scott County Extension office. The models won first place blue ribbons and sweepstakes ribbons. Pictured from left in the Clothing Selection, the winners were, Florence Measells, blue ribbon, Morton Club; Gail Griffin, blue ribbon, Morton Club; Mary Lofton, blue ribbon, Cluster Club; Frisky Roland, blue ribbon, Morton Club; Louella McConnell, two blue ribbons and a sweepstakes ribbon, Cluster Club; Sarah Huff, blue ribbon, Morton Club; Pam Warren, blue ribbon, Morton; and Dessaree Bradford, blue ribbon, Cluster Club.