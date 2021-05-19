Sympathy to All

Mrs. Irene Martin is getting her piano students ready for their recital. The Recital is May 20, 2021.

Sympathy to the Harper family in the passing of Lester James “Jay’ Harper. His interment was last Friday at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements

Sympathy to the Ward and Gales family in the passing of Fredia Ward. Her graveside services will be Saturday, 11:00 am at Midway Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Family Hour Visitation will be Friday from 10:00am until 11:00am. Public viewing from 11:00am until 6:00pm. Friday. Repast will follow at the late Pauline and J., B. Ward house at 5608 Midway Odom Road. If you need more information contact Marilyn Gales, Janell Ward or Annie Walker. Holifield Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.

Sympathy for the Jones family in the passing of Maxcine Jones. Her graveside services were last Saturday at he Old Ludlow cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was in charge of her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Willie Williams Family, the Sandra Triplett family, the Anna Rose Burks Family and the Eloise McCoy family. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with their arrangements, but all of their arrangements are incomplete at my press time.

A little late for the paper but Sylvia Odom’s house burned down in the Midway Community. If you can reach out to her and her family please do.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton; Percy Shepard – Brandon Court, Brandon, MS.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.