Congrats on engagement

Congratulations to Jerry McBeath and Roxann on their engagement. She got engaged on her 51st birthday. What a beautiful way to celebrate.

Sunday Morning Breakfast was a great event. The Lord says the same, we will continue with the Sunday Morning Breakfast Program. If you did not receive a breakfast and want one let us know. Number is at the bottom of the column.

Rev. Wesley Griffin will deliver the morning message at Living Waters Church in Pine Tree on Highway 16 at 8:30 am on Sunday October 9. Midway M.B. Church will still have Sunday School at 9:00 am. Service will begin at 10:30 am. Breakfast will be served at 8:15am.

Sympathy to the Amis Family in the passing of Ella Mae Amis. Her service was last Saturday at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Her interment was Union Grove U. M. Church Cemetery. She was the daughter of the late Eddie and Irene Beamon. She relocated back to Forest to care for her parents and became a member of Mt. Hebron Church. After the passing of her parents she relocated back to Indianapolis to be near her children and grandchildren. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Tanksley Family in the passing of Annette Tanksley. Her service was last Saturday at Pine Ridge M. B. Church, Decatur. Her interment was in the Church Cemetery. She was the daughter of the late Partman and Georgia Thames. She was the fourth child to this union. Mistress of Order was Mae Ruth Cleveland. Shameka Cleveland song a solo. C. W. Townsend read from the Old and New Testament. C. W. Townsend rendered Words of Expression as A Church Member. Rev. James Buckley did the eulogy. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

During her lifetime she became a member of Bethlehem M. B. Church, where she served as Sunday School Teacher, Usher, and Deaconess, along with other roles in the church.

She attended Boler High School. She retired from East Central Community College Cafeteria in Decatur with over 40 years of service.

She was formerly married to the late Willie “Mack” Tanksley. To this union there was one child born and the rearing of two loving daughters, Sharon Redwood and Brenda Heard.

Sympathy to the Odom and McBride families in the passing of Jamal Newman McBride. His service will be Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Sherman Hill U. M. Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Jamal was the son of Jackie Odom McBride and the late Ananias McBride.

Happy October Birthday: Tom Wilson (2). Dr. Locord Wilson took her husband out for a wonderful meal. His daughters had made the statement for him not to cook and for her not to cook, but to take him out for an appetizing and delicious meal.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins: Bill Bradford, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Curtis Lewis Jr., Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with planned arrangements, and anything remarkable you want publicized about your family. You may reach Delie Shepard by phone/text at 601-507-0992 and email at dshep10399@gmail.-com.