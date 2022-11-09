Veterans Day

We are on veterans I would like to thank all those veterans of and around the Midway Community for their service in the military. A salute to the Veterans. They are: Bob Beamon, Jr, Glen Dale Beamon, Johnathan Cole, Quitman Douglas, Justin Gates, Lashun Jackson, April Johnson, Evany Johnson, James Johnson, Joe Johnson, Kathy Lewis Beamon Johnson, Shaniquar Johnson, B. H. Kennedy, Walter Martin, Jr., Jody Matheney, Jerry McBeath, Jeremy McBeath, Arlander McClendon, Dean McClendon, Gerald McClendon, George McDonald, Gerald Odom, Torrence Peavy, William Lindsey Peavy, Willie Peavy, Jr., Leslie Ross, LaBoris Ross, Marty Shepard, Billy Strong, Vicky McBeath Tate, Chester Stiles, Lafayette Ward, Jr., Kenya Williams, Wayne Williams, and Jeffery Williams, Thomas Wilson.

Those deceased veterans are: Larry Beamon, Ivory “Ike” Stowers, Leroy McClendon, Ellis Smith, Sr. Henry Davis McClendon, Jim Banks, Sr., Dewitt Beamon, Joe Dozier, J. C. Banks, Karl Ross, Charlie Ray Black, Prezell Odom, Sr., Monzell Stowers, Larry Beamon, John Robert Wade, Jr., Frank Stowers, Madison “Bud” Stowers, L. C. “Dole” Banks, Leroy Roberts, Charlie Odom, Isodore Odom, Jr., John Lee Strong, Grady Harper, Charles McClendon, Robert Beamon, and George McDonald, Sr.

I have tried to include everyone. If I have omitted anyone please contact me at the phone number at the end of this column.

The Alice Floyd Family Reunion will be held November 10-13, 2022 here in Scott County and the Midway Community. Alice was the mother of Early Beamon, Dock Floyd, Hattie Lou Cannady, Alfard Cannady, Mrs. Willie Cannady Odom, Virgie Cannady Vaughn, Homer Cannady, Leroy Cannady, and Mal Cannady. In their lifetime their land was been between the now Chockie Odom-Beamon Road and Midway-Odom Road. For more information contact Denise Beemon Christian at 619.340.7532.

Sympathy to the Jones family in the passing of Travis Jones. His service was last Saturday at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Midway M.B. Church will celebrate Thanksgiving immediately after service on November 20th. Come and let us give thanks to the Lord and enjoy service and dinner. Every Veteran is invited to attend. Want to make sure we have enough, please let me know if you are planning to attend. Contact me by phone or text if you plan to come. Service starts at 10:30 am. Breakfast at 8:00 am Sunday School at 9:00am. We give thanks to God for keeping us here in these trying times. We give thanks to the veterans for their life saving work. They continue to give us our freedom and right to a democracy. So many gave their lives, their freedom and ability to live a stressfree life. So many of our veterans came home with problems and issues. We have to always remember that they are our freedom fighters.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins: Hope Bobbitt Townsend, Glenda Strong, Bill Bradford, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Curtis Lewis Jr., Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with planned arrangements, and anything remarkable you want publicized about your family. You may reach Delie Shepard by phone/text at 601.507.0992.