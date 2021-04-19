All farmers are welcome to join the association

I was corrected on using Black Farmers Association, it is Small Farmers Association, color has nothing to do with the association. All small farmers need to join to learn more about agriculture.

Willie C. “Bo Man” has been in the hospital. Remember him and his family in your prayers.

Cora Ealy made her transition week before last. Her arrangements will be a private service. Cora was born and raised here, after her marriage to John L. Odom they moved to Milwaukee. They relocated after his retirement back to his family land in the Midway Community. Initially they joined Midway Freewill Baptist Church which was the church John L. Odom’s grandfather James Odom had started over a 25 cent dispute over tithes in the church in 1930’s.

At the time of her demise Cora had been a member of Community Baptist Church of Milwaukee, Midway Freewill, Midway Baptist, then back to the Freewill then back to Midway Missionary and the last church was Agape Full Gospel, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Arthur Kennedy. She was devout Christian who believed in the Lord and spoke her mind about God’s word.

Sympathy to the Bell family in the passing of Michael “Big Mike” Bell. His services were at Union Groove M. B. Church. His interment was at Sherman Hill Church cemetery. Evan’s Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Taylor family of Brandon in the passing of Rodergas Taylor. His services were last Saturday. Dean Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Jones Family of Canton, in the passing of Levara Jones. Her graveside services were at Onisha Burks Memorial Park. Evan’s Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Jones and Williams family in the passing of Mrs. Carla Jones Williams. Her graveside service were at Lovelady Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Donald family in the passing of Mr. Amos E. Donald. His graveside service were at Sherman Hill M. B. Church Cemetery, Lake. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Bufkin family in the passing of Mr. Michael Bufkin. His graveside service were at Lovelady Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Chapman Family in the passing of Glendora Chapman. Her services are incomplete. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton; Percy Shepard – Brandon Court, Brandon, MS.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, Cora Ealy Odom, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.