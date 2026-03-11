Governor Tate Reeves said the residents of the state are praying for those deployed in harm’s way in the Middle East.

Members of the Mississippi National Guard have been deployed to support the Trump administration’s Operation Epic Fury that is waging an assault on Iran’s military installations in an effort to ensure the country does not acquire nuclear weapons.

According to a statement from the Mississippi National Guard shared on social media, airmen and soldiers from the 186th Air Refueling Wing, 172d Airlift Wing, 2-20th Special Forces Battalion, and Special Operations Detachment deployed in late February to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Epic Fury.

“Mississippi’s Airmen and Soldiers stand ready to serve wherever they are needed,” said Maj. Gen. Bobby M. Ginn Jr., Adjutant General of Mississippi. “Supporting this operation highlights the training, commitment and capability that define the Mississippi National Guard.”

Ginn said working together as a joint force, Mississippi National Guard Airmen and Soldiers strengthen the total force supporting operations around the world.

Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement that the residents of the state are praying for those deployed in harm’s way.

“Mississippi is praying for the brave members of the Mississippi National Guard and all U.S. Service Members who have been deployed as part of Operation Epic Fury,” Governor Reeves said. “Our state’s guardsmen are truly the best of the best, and Mississippi will always be grateful to them and their families for courageously defending our nation.”

The operation in Iran is completing its second week. Thus far, 13 U.S. services members have died in the Middle East conflict.

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --